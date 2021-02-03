Knowles (KN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KN stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.