LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 17.9% in January

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.