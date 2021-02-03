Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.24.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $143.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

