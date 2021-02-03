Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

