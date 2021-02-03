Brokers Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:AOS opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,044 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.