Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

GOOS stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after buying an additional 1,122,533 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,742,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,628,000 after buying an additional 580,711 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

