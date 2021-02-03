Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE RF opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,654,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 784.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 1,267,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 1,232,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

