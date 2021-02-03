Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.56.

PFG opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

