Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

