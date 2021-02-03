Comparing China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62% China Online Education Group 6.06% -12.27% 6.86%

This table compares Boxlight and China Online Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million 3.45 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.55 China Online Education Group $213.08 million 2.35 -$15.00 million N/A N/A

Boxlight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Online Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boxlight and China Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Online Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boxlight currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 152.98%. China Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, meaning that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxlight beats China Online Education Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

