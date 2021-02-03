Dover Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

DOV stock opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dover by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Dover by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 21.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

