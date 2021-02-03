$42.72 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report $42.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.20 billion. AT&T posted sales of $42.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $173.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.14 billion to $176.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $174.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $169.06 billion to $178.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

