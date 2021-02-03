Diageo’s (DGEAF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGEAF. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DGEAF opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. Diageo has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

