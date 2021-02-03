The First of Long Island Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The First of Long Island in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLIC. TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FLIC stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $417.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180 over the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 240,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

