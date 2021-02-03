Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Issued By DA Davidson

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $427.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 85,125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 759,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,879 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 159,390 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 136,375 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,021.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

