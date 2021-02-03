Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Warner Music Group traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 14001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after buying an additional 2,012,940 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.