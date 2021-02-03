Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Morphic traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 6630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $42,628.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $226,981.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $114,153.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $259,544.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,284 shares of company stock worth $6,617,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the third quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morphic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 25.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

