Truist Securiti Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $51.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $51.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $119.90 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,874.74.

GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,644.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,949.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.