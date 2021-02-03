iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,870,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 14,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,053,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $94.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11.

