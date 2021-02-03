Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 23.8% in January

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 160,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

