Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXFNF opened at $8.40 on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

