Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

