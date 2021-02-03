Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smiths Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SMGZY stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

