Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUMSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Puma has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

