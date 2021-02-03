BMO Capital Markets Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to $18.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

WTSHF opened at $12.74 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

