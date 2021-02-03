Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SVRGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

SVRGF stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

