Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SVRGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

SVRGF stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

The Fly

