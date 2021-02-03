Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ARL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR: ARL) recently:

1/26/2021 – Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) was given a new €27.20 ($32.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARL opened at €19.46 ($22.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €19.96 and a 200-day moving average of €18.26. Aareal Bank AG has a 52-week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €31.29 ($36.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

