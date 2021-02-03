Albany International (AIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:AIN opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $78.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.
Albany International Company Profile
Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.
