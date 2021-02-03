Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. Open Text has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.