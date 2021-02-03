Prudential Financial (PRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PRU opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

