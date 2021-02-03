Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQC stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

