Seaport Global Securities Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Neutral

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.59 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

