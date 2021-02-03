UBS Group Lowers Pearson (LON:PSON) to Sell

Pearson (LON:PSON) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 741 ($9.68). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSON. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 637.40 ($8.33).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 745.40 ($9.74) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 701.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 603.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

