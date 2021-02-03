JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 43

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. Mitie Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.39. The company has a market capitalization of £709.71 million and a PE ratio of 13.51.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

