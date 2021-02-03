Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSBC. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OSBC opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $306.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.