Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,405.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 285,676 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

