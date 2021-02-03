Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 17,123 shares of company stock worth $116,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 52.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

