Analysts Set Expectations for GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GFL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NYSE GFL opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

