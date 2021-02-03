Analyzing Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 54.62% 13.20% 6.09% Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.08% 13.48% 7.71%

Risk and Volatility

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Weingarten Realty Investors and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 2 4 0 2.67 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 6.01 $315.43 million $2.10 10.86 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 7.07 $4.49 million N/A N/A

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Weingarten Realty Investors on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

