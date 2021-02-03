Critical Comparison: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) & FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corsair Gaming and FireEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FireEye $889.15 million 5.56 -$257.41 million ($0.69) -31.45

Corsair Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FireEye.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and FireEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A FireEye -23.48% -13.83% -3.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of FireEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of FireEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corsair Gaming and FireEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 1 8 0 2.89 FireEye 1 7 5 0 2.31

Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.72%. FireEye has a consensus price target of $18.54, suggesting a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than FireEye.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats FireEye on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats. In addition, the company offers Mandiant Managed Defense, a technology-enabled managed detection and response service; Mandiant Digital Threat Monitoring, which analyzes content on the open and dark web for credential leakage, public data exposure, and other potential threats; and Mandiant Expertise-on-Demand, a prepaid subscription that provides access to the company's threat intelligence and expertise as microservices. Further, it provides incident response, response readiness and cyber insurance assessments, red and purple team assessments, and other strategic security services; cyber threat intelligence and defense center services; and education services. The company serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. offers its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan. FireEye, Inc. has strategic partnership with Athena Alliance. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

