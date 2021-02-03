Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) & Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Critical Comparison

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Good Times Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 1.19 $100.26 million $3.02 11.22 Good Times Restaurants $109.86 million 0.34 -$13.92 million N/A N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants.

Volatility and Risk

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Good Times Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -18.78% -60.06% -4.95% Good Times Restaurants -12.67% 8.74% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Good Times Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 5 4 1 2.45 Good Times Restaurants 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $25.23, indicating a potential downside of 25.52%. Good Times Restaurants has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.35%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. As of December 11, 2020, it operated, franchised or licensed 37 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants; and 25 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.