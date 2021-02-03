Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to announce sales of $135.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.70 million and the lowest is $131.40 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $545.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.50 million to $561.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $544.60 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $557.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $102,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

