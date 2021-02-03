Boenning Scattergood Comments on Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

WASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $49.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 63,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

