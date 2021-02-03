Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,203,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after purchasing an additional 245,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.