Selective Insurance Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.