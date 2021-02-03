Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SM. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Shares of SM stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SM Energy by 30.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SM Energy by 71.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SM Energy by 204.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.