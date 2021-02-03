Brokers Set Expectations for Veracyte, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

VCYT opened at $65.03 on Monday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,519. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,977 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after purchasing an additional 519,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,986,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.