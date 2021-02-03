Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce $102.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.20 million and the highest is $102.80 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $78.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $378.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.80 million to $378.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $486.87 million, with estimates ranging from $469.66 million to $499.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,258,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,174,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,286,548.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,614 shares of company stock worth $26,299,136 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR stock opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

