Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 million to $3.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.96 million, with estimates ranging from $24.37 million to $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $245.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

