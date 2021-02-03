Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $25.60 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.